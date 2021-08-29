Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Learn how to stand up for yourself with a psychologist’s top 5 tips for setting boundaries

By Mary Grace Garis
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many, it's not quite second nature to know how to stand up for yourself. This is especially true for people who are branded as pushovers, regardless of whether they were self-appointed to the title or the reputation grew over time as a result of experiences personal and professional that colored them as veritable human doormats. Regardless of how people come to be walking, talking embodiments of those well-known "WELCOME" mats, sticking to your opinions and speaking your truth is no small task.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologist#N O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental HealthPosted by
Fatherly

7 Phrases That Accidentally Make You Sound Like a Narcissist

Even when you have the best intentions, it’s easy to mistakenly sound like a narcissist or a selfish person. Consider this: Someone comes to you with a problem. Instead of asking them for their advice, you say matter of factly “If I were you…” and launch into your advice. While your desire may have been pure, the person to whom you’re speaking can easily think, Listen to this jerk, telling me what to do. No, this doesn’t mean that you should entirely change your tone or never offer advice; rather, you should be more understanding of circumstances and intent. For instance, in the above example, you might take the extra step of asking the person if they’d like your advice before launching into it.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Secret Language of Low Self-Esteem

Because self-hatred impairs our sense of connectedness and trust, it infuses interpersonal interactions with perceived double meanings. Accustomed to the harsh words of fierce inner critics, people with low self-esteem "hear" harsh words in neutral and even friendly dialogues. Many people who are the most fluent in the language of...
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

How Narcissists Play The Victim To Turn The Tables On You

The most dangerous part of having a narcissist in your life is that you usually don't realize it until it's too late. Narcissists are really skilled at coming off charming and manipulating you into falling for their act. It's only once you fall in their grasp that they start to show you their true colors.
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

16 Self-Help Books That'll Empower You to Be a Better, More Happier You

Do you feel like you've been stuck in a funky headspace lately? Are your career or personal goals not where you hoped they be? Have you noticed yourself lacking confidence or self-empowerment? Then you've come to the right place! While everyone's version of self-care may look a little different, there are a lot of beautiful and personal benefits that can come from reading self-help books: self-discovery, healing, confidence boosting, and becoming an overall happier you. Many self-help guidebooks are also interactive and include exercises (writing prompts, affirmations, and coloring) that you can implement into everyday life to help keep your mind, body, and soul healthy and on track.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Therapists Explain 10 Ways to Build an Emotional Connection

Everyone wants their relationships to be full of happiness, warmth, affection, and depth. When you learn an effective way to build an emotional connection, it can help you feel a deeper relationship with your loved ones. This is important for your spouse, children, parents, and anyone else you’re lucky enough to call family.
Mental HealthSheridan Press

Boundaries worth your time

I can’t tell you how many times it’s happened, but I can tell you it’s happened more times than I’d like to admit. I did something I didn’t want to just because I was worried that saying no would upset someone. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, exploring boundaries may be worth your time.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

You’re Not an Introvert or Extrovert…Are You An Ambivert?

Have you ever heard of an ambivert? It’s a relatively new term that experts use to describe someone who falls between the category of an introvert and an extrovert. The personality comes with both positive and negatives, but gaining some knowledge will help you understand it better. Understanding an Ambivert.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Spot an Egotistical Personality—and Protect Yourself From It

Placing yourself on a pedestal is often both a valid and valiant act, requiring you to surface your own beliefs publicly, advocate for them, and actively pursue your needs and wants. But if you’ve ever met someone who seems to have taken up permanent residence on that pedestal, you may have an egotist on your hands. While egotistical personality traits resemble narcissism on paper, they’re often less obvious in person, making them tougher to pinpoint. But, learning how to spot them can make setting self-protective boundaries more possible.
Thrive Global

How to Refocus on Yourself

Events we face have an impact on our own person. We’re directly influenced by the environment in which we find ourselves. In your workplace, you’re influenced by needs, goals, the identity of the company, your colleagues, your boss or by your work task at hand. Unfortunately, some people aren’t satisfied with their job.
Mental HealthHelloGiggles

How to Set Boundaries as a Highly Sensitive Person

Do you ever have a hard time saying no or have the fear of letting other people down? Do you also feel your emotions deeply and have been told you're "too sensitive" or "think too much" a handful of times? If so, you might be a Highly Sensitive Person or HSP.
GossipFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Gossip: Why people do it and how to stop it

Throughout the day, you greet people, have conversations, and attend meetings. Every communication impacts you in some way, either adding value to you or depleting you. Gossip is a poisonous form of communication that can ruin any kind of relationship whether it's between friends, family members, or co-workers. Organizations where...
ObituariesThrive Global

Are You Focusing on What Really Matters?

Focus on what’s important over what feels urgent. We desire to live based on what’s important to us, but the tugs of urgent often dictate us. Urgent things are the lists of to-do’s that sometimes take precedent over time doing what we love, keeps us healthy and ultimately matters in the end. (Essentialism, Greg McKeown)
YogaEverydayHealth.com

What Psychologists Do in the Morning to Set Themselves Up for a Good Day

If you’ve ever been accused of getting up on the wrong side of the bed in the morning, don’t be so quick to dismiss it. Starting your day off on the right foot may actually be the key to keeping your mood and energy up all day. (But, no, for most of us, it probably doesn’t matter if you exit your bed from the right or left side.)
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Boundaries Backfire

No two boundaries are created equal: They can either be healthy or lead to more hurt feelings. There is often a generational component to how people relate to boundaries. Setting healthy boundaries requires embracing nuance and honest self-reflection. If you’re on social media at all, chances are you’ve seen your...
Mental HealthInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Use This 4-Word Question Every Day to Build Stronger Relationships

I once read an excerpt from a book by Douglas Conant, the business executive who helped turn around Campbell's Soup, and it always stuck with me. Conant was extolling the value of "touchpoints," those brief interactions that can build relationships and change the way people think about themselves and others. Building on that theme, he shared the story of a counselor by the name of Neil MacKenna. MacKenna was tasked with helping people who had recently lost their jobs.
Relationshipsprdaily.com

59 phrases to help you set boundaries

Even though most of us communicate for a living, we might find ourselves at a loss for words when it comes to saying no. Whether it’s a work project that can’t be taken on or an invitation to what will be a stress-filled family get-together, it’s important to consider our own workloads and sanity before we obligingly commit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy