Flash Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT Sunday. * At 136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, Tacon, Forest Hill, Mertz, West Hill, Neshota, Whistler, Navco, Eight Mile, Plateau and Wheelerville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED