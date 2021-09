EV drivers, take note — if you use Electrify America’s app to find chargers, the app will soon have support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This means if your car is so equipped, you’ll be able to use either CarPlay or Auto to activate the app and find nearby chargers — all of the company’s approximately 650 charging stations are listed — as well as to see if chargers are in use or what capacity they have. The app can also be used to remotely start and stop charging sessions.