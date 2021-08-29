Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wolves vs Man United: Paul Pogba’s controversial tackle on Ruben Neves a ‘leg-breaker’, says Graeme Souness

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svuze_0bgY3nsD00

Paul Pogba ’s tackle on Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United ’s winning goal against Wolves was a potential “leg-breaker”, according to Graeme Souness .

Mason Greenwood’s late strike earned United a 1-0 win at Molineux but only after the hosts had missed several clear chances to win the match themselves.

In the build-up to the goal, Pogba and Neves went in for a 50-50 on the outside of the Wolves box following a heavy touch from the United midfielder. Neves went to ground following a delayed reaction while United played the ball wide to Greenwood, who slammed a shot past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Referee Mike Dean, who was close to the incident, did not see a foul and VAR did not intervene despite Wolves’ protests. Replays showed that Pogba grazed Neves’ shin with his follow-through but contact was minimal.

Pogba’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a “fair challenge” but Souness, as well as former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, disagreed after the match on Sky Sports.

“It’s impossible for anyone who knows anything about football to say that’s not a foul,” Souness said.

“The referee is two metres away from it – whether [Neves] goes down immediately or not, that’s immaterial. That’s a leg-breaker. Any player who’s ever played the game standing two yards from that challenge would say that’s a dangerous challenge.”

Keane added: “I think it’s a foul. But Neves is too honest. If he’d gone down straight away I think he’d have given a free-kick.

“[Pogba] is out of control, but I think he’s taken too long to react. The kid’s almost too honest. If the referee had given a free-kick, I don’t think one United player would complain.”

Neves was adamant that it was a foul and the Wolves midfielder suggested that the goal United conceded in their 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend had made an impact in Dean’s decision, in which Bruno Fernandes wanted a foul following a tackle from Jack Stephens but didn’t get one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2I0f_0bgY3nsD00

“Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why,” Neves told Sky Sports .

“They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg.

“I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more.

“After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball.’ It’s a foul, a clear foul.”

Pogba added: “My view is this is the Premier League. Every weekend there are 50-50s happening and today there was a question. If it’s a foul, it’s a foul – but if it’s not a foul, it’s not a foul. I need to see it again but I didn’t touch him.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Wolves#Molineux#Var#Sky Sports#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN) iga MX president Mikel Arriola has spoken exclusively to Goal about his vision for retaining top talent and economic relevance in CONCACAF amid the continued rise of MLS. Arriola, who previously worked in Mexican politics, acknowledged that as the United States...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Bruno Lage insists Wolves do not want to sell midfielder Ruben Neves

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits “every player has a price” but insists the club are not looking to sell midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international has been the subject of transfer speculation for much of the summer, with Manchester United one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing him. Neves...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

‘We deserved more’: Paul Pogba frustrated by Manchester United’s draw at Southampton

Paul Pogba was left frustrated by the draw at Southampton as the Manchester United midfielder feels winning such games could prove key in the final Premier League shake-up.Having opened the season with a breathless 5-1 triumph against rivals Leeds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only draw 1-1 at St Mary’s against a side they hit nine without reply against at Old Trafford earlier in the year.Mason Greenwood cancelled out Che Adams’ strike, deflected in off Fred, to secure United a point on an afternoon when both sides had chances to secure victory.The draw left impressive Pogba unfulfilled and hungry to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ponder late move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Sun says Neves, 24, is a target for Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His Portuguese team-mate Bruno Fernandes, 26, is said to be keen on the deal. United have previously been linked with Eduardo Camavinga, 18,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Graeme Souness predicts ‘painful trip’ ahead for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

Graeme Souness predicts a “painful trip” ahead for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta following a second straight defeat to start the new campaign.The Gunners followed up their opening-day loss at Brentford with a 2-0 reverse at home to Chelsea, who rarely got out of second gear after the break at the Emirates Stadium.Arsenal were once again badly affected by an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the camp, with Ben White, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette absent while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only fit enough to feature off the bench.Souness, who was also tasked with trying to rebuild a club following years...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Why on God's green earth is Sancho not starting. It makes no sense!' Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for benching his new £73m winger AGAIN for Southampton clash - as Graeme Souness insists they didn't even NEED to sign him

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to leave Jadon Sancho on the bench against Southampton. The Norwegian manager is yet to give his £73million summer signing a place in the Manchester United starting XI as he is said to be exercising caution with his latest arrivals.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba left frustrated by Southampton draw as he admits Man United 'lost control of the game' after second-half equaliser from Mason Greenwood

Paul Pogba was left frustrated by the draw at Southampton as the Manchester United midfielder feels winning such games could prove key in the final Premier League shake-up. Having opened the season with a breathless 5-1 triumph against rivals Leeds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could only draw 1-1 at St Mary's against a side they hit nine without reply against at Old Trafford earlier in the year.
MLSESPN

Ronaldo's return to Man United has shocked the soccer world. Here's why

And so, he's back. Maybe just as interesting as the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United is how it happened. Back in May, plenty of us speculated about how it could make sense. Juventus weren't exactly offering him around, but with projected losses in excess of €300...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return will improve standards at Man Utd – Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness says Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to improve players who “think they have arrived and are the real deal”.United announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal with Juventus for the Portugal forward to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid Ronaldo’s return is subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa, and Souness – while saying the 36-year-old’s athleticism has dipped – believes the signing of the five-time world player of the year is a masterstroke.“I see him making the difference for them,” Souness, Liverpool’s former European...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Graeme Souness insists Cristiano Ronaldo DOES make Manchester United title challengers because 'he's on another planet' and will help improve their star players who 'already think they're the real deal'

Graeme Souness believes the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United's attacking armoury makes them title contenders. Ronaldo sensationally returned to the Red Devils on Friday night despite murmurings earlier in the day that he was set to move to arch-rivals Manchester City. The 36-year-old isn't ready to face Wolves...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man Utd manager Solskjaer: Pogba challenge on Ruben Neves was fair

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended midfielder Paul Pogba following his side's 1-0 win over Wolves. United were very fortunate to leave Molineux with all three points on Sunday, after withstanding a first half onslaught from the home side and Adama Traore in particular. The Red Devils' winner,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy