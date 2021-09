Southampton put a total performance together and earned a hard fought point at St. Mary’s versus visitors Manchester United. Ralph Hasenhuttl left his side unchanged, which is of little surprise in matchweek 2, but had the majority of fans wondering why? Alex McCarthy getting the nod over Fraser Forster caused the biggest headache, yet changing a goalkeeper this early on has little precedence. Stuart Armstrong may have been the sole alteration, but he was out of the squad with a calf injury. Tino Livramento held his place ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters setting the tone for a season-long position battle. Finally, we have to wonder if Jack Stephens is ahead of Jan Bednarek, or the latter is still getting back to fitness following his time at the Euros.