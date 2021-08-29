Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins suffered season-ending torn ACL vs. Washington, per report

By Jordan Dajani, Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral teams around the league are fielding bad news on the injury front as the month of August comes to an end, and the Baltimore Ravens are no different. The latest blow to their depth chart involves starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who was carted off early in the preseason finale against the Washington Football Team with an apparent knee injury. Dobbins caught a short pass and then was met by two different Washington defenders, who hit him low. The running back remained on the ground for some time, and then was helped off the field by two trainers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Acl#The Baltimore Ravens#Espn#Justice Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Adrian Peterson Reacts To The J.K. Dobbins News

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury in last night’s preseason game against Washington. Heading into his second season, Dobbins appeared poised for a breakout campaign. Now, if an MRI confirms the worst, he’ll spend the fall beginning the road back from a serious knee injury.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To J.K. Dobbins Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens’ odds of winning the Super Bowl may have just taken a serious hit. Moments ago, running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with a knee injury. The injury for Dobbins occurred on a screen pass on second down. It wasn’t a non-contact injury, as he took a nasty shot to the knee from Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Harbaugh Gives Latest On J.K. Dobbins After Today’s Injury

J.K. Dobbins was expected to be one of the breakout running backs in the NFL this year, after how strong he came on late last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins’ role increased as the year went along during his rookie season. In his last regular season game, a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he broke out for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He’s run for 85 yards and add 45 through the air in two playoff games.
NFLnumberfire.com

J.K. Dobbins reportedly impressing as receiver at Ravens' camp

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly doing well receiving out of the backfield. Dobbins has been noted as making notable catches two days in a row at training camp, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. He made a one-handed grab on Monday, and on Tuesday, he followed it up with a great connection with Lamar Jackson on a wheel route. Dobbins' lack of targets has scared some off his ADP in PPR formats, but if he can become a weapon as a pass-catcher, that would greatly increase his fantasy value.
NFLSporting News

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Ravens running back (knee) out vs. Washington

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered the worst kind of injury Saturday against the Washington Football Team: one that occurs during the preseason. Dobbins went down with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. He stayed down on the field clutching his left knee and was eventually helped off by trainers. He was unable to put any weight on the leg.
NFLchatsports.com

BAL RB J.K. Dobbins Out for Year with Torn ACL

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. Dobbins, 23, was injured in Baltimore's preseason game against Washington. In 15 games last year (including one start), Dobbins ran for 805 yards at 6.5 yards per carry. A second-round draftee out of Ohio State, Dobbins finished first in rushing DVOA last season, fourth in success rate, and sixth in DYAR. Gus Edwards takes over as Baltimore's starter, but there is little depth behind him—Justice Hill, the next player on the depth chart, has only 285 rushing yards in two seasons since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019.
NFLWTOP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confident in J.K. Dobbins ACL tear recovery

Harbaugh confident in Dobbins’ return from ACL tear in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After an MRI revealed a season-ending ACL tear in Ravens’ starting running back J.K. Dobbin’s left knee, coach John Harbaugh kept an optimistic eye toward the future on Monday for his talented 22-year-old rusher.
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins releases heartfelt message after season-ending injury

This was supposed to be the year for JK Dobbins. The second-year pro out of Ohio State was poised for a lead role in the Baltimore Ravens backfield. Sky-high expectations and a multitude of hype surrounded Dobbins, but he had the talent to exceed even the loftiest goals. But injuries...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens update JK Dobbins status following torn ACL diagnosis

The Baltimore Ravens have updated running back J.K. Dobbins’ status on their roster following his recently-diagnosed torn ACL suffered in their final preseason game. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve and will be officially unavailable to play for the entire 2021 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. J.K....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy