Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash

UPDATE by Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office 8/24/21: Anthony Elkins, 15- years -old of West Terre Haute, was the deceased person of the Aug. 22 accident. The driver of the GMC pick up truck, Brent Robertson, 49 years- old, of Clinton, Ind., was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Robertson was initially taken to Regional hospital and was later booked into the Vigo County Jail.