Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash
Lucy Perry photo
By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on Terre Haute's north side Sunday afternoon.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered at the scene, on Steelton Road, just east of Fruitridge Avenue, around 1 p.m.
See story:
https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/emergency-crews-respond-to-motorcycle-crash
Comments / 0