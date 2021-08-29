Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash

ICN
ICN
 4 days ago

Lucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on Terre Haute's north side Sunday afternoon.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered at the scene, on Steelton Road, just east of Fruitridge Avenue, around 1 p.m.

ICN

ICN

Terre Haute, Indiana local news

