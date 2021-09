The last few episodes of Modern Manhood has focused a lot around how young children are. So I knew to make these last few episodes we had to get a lot of the voices of parents, people who are excited to be expecting children, or are in the midst of parenting. And of course they had some amazing insights, and we got a lot of tape. So much so that we had to cut a lot of it for our main episodes, but I knew it was too good to never be revealed.