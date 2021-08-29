Cancel
POTUS

Who’s to blame for the deaths of 13 service members in Kabul? We all are.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing President Biden ever wanted to do was to preside over another ramp ceremony for more flag-draped caskets returning home from Afghanistan. Indeed, the entire rationale of his troop withdrawal was to avoid further casualties. Yet there he was on Sunday at Dover Air Force Base honoring the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Fate can be cruel that way.

