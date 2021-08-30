Cancel
Lima, OH

Monford marks 30 years in pulpit

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
B. Lamont Monford, right, marked 30 years at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church in Lima with a celebration Sunday. He’s pictured here with his wife, Teresa. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — Dr. B. Lamont Monford Sr. has been preaching in the pulpit at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church in Lima for the past 30 years.

On Sunday, he marked the milestone at the church.

“I think it was an opportunity to really reflect because I’ve been here three decades now. When I came here, I was younger than my father was when I first came, and now here I am at 55 looking back and seeing some of the accomplishments, so it’s been great,” Monford said.

Monford was appreciative of the overwhelming support and love he’s received from his parishioners.

“It means everything because, you know, to pastor at home in and of itself can be challenging, and to have an opportunity to pastor at your home where you’re born and raised in a place you love and have an impact, I can’t even give words to how appreciative I am,” Monford said.

Monford said he was inspired by a former Lima council president.

“One of the persons that inspired me to give it my all was the late Furl Williams, who said to me that whatever you see in other places, if you give the best that you have here, it can become even greater than them and in many instances, we have,” Monford said.

Monford went on to start a charter school and the Mary Alice House, something he considers major accomplishments he’s really proud of.

“I think the ministries of thinking outside the box when we started with the first charter school to have ever started so it made way for others. Our sober living house where we’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people who have come in addicted and left out sober and have been reconnected with their families. Many of them who were once clients are now leaders and employers,” Monford said.

Monford is hopeful for the future.

“I hope we have built a foundation of these 30 years that whatever the season of my life and ministry is here and that when I’m not here and others who have been here that this church is still a bright light in our community,” Monford said.

Reach reporter Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

