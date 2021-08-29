U.S. MILITARY STRIKE KILLS TWO ISIS-K LEADERS, PENTAGON SAYS: SECOND STRIKE TODAY HITS ATTACKER WITH EXPLOSIVES TARGETING AIRPORT
AUG. 29, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – Today, U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike that eliminated a vehicle filled with explosives that posed a threat to Hamad Karzai International airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesperson, states, “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” Voice of America reports.www.eastcountymagazine.org
