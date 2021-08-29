Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iranian president names new head of nuclear agency

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has named a new head for their country’s nuclear department, The Associated Press reported, citing state TV. State TV reported that the newly-elected president tapped Mohammed Eslami to lead the civilian nuclear program. Eslami, 64, is a U.S.-educated civil engineer who holds degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Toledo.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

330K+
Followers
35K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Reactor#Nuclear Power#Iranian#The Associated Press#State Tv#The University Of Toledo#Ap#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Does the United States Have Any Real Capability to Forward Deploy Nuclear Weapons Rapidly Outside of NATO Europe?

At the end of the Cold War, in an extraordinarily bad example of making national security policy, the United States, as part of what is called the Presidential Nuclear Initiatives (PNIs), eliminated almost its entire arsenal of nonstrategic or tactical nuclear weapons. Dick Cheney, then Secretary of Defense, rejected this proposal. Cheney rejected it because of the near-unanimous opposition from senior Defense Department officials before it came to the Pentagon as a dictate from the George H.W. Bush White House.[1] Then-Secretary of Defense Cheney and General Colin Powell, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced that the U.S. would eliminate 1,300 nuclear artillery shells and 850 Lance short-range ballistic missile nuclear warheads. Bush asked the Soviet Union (and later Yeltsin’s Russia) to eliminate its nuclear artillery, nuclear air defense missiles, and nuclear landmines. Both announced their own PNIs. Reportedly, the announced U.S. reductions involved about 5,000 nuclear weapons. President Bush also said that under “normal circumstances, our ships will not carry tactical nuclear weapons” and asked the Soviet Union to do the same. It agreed. Cheney and Powell said that 500 U.S. tactical nuclear weapons would be removed from submarines and surface ships and that 50% of them would be destroyed. General Powell also stated that all U.S. land-based naval nuclear depth bombs would be destroyed. In fact, actual U.S. reductions went well beyond those announced. In 2011, senior Obama administration NSC official Gary Samore stated that “The U.S. has a very small number -- only a few hundred tactical nuclear weapons….In contrast, the Russians have a much larger number -- probably a few thousand [tactical] nuclear weapons…”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - A top Iranian security official accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran by saying he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails. “The emphasis on using ‘other options’ against (Iran) amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran’s right...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

New Iranian foreign minister hints at nuclear deal approach

In his first remarks about the nuclear standoff since assuming office, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian indicated that Iran wants to negotiate with the West, but is in no rush. Why it matters: Four weeks after the inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, it remains unclear if and when the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kabul airport targeted in rocket attack foiled by US system

The Kabul airport was targeted in a rocket attack on Monday that was intercepted by the U.S.’s C-RAM missile defense system, a U.S. defense official told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin. The official said there were no reported casualties. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from...
Politicskdal610.com

Mexican president names friend as new senior minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – In a major cabinet shakeup in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday tapped a friend, the governor of his home state of Tabasco, Adan Lopez, as interior minister, replacing the outgoing Olga Sanchez. Sanchez, who was the first woman to occupy the role, will...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US officials hit with suspected sonic weapons in Germany, report says

At least two United States officials in Germany received medical attention for symptoms of a suspected sonic weapons attack, commonly referred to as Havana Syndrome, U.S. diplomats said last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cases included symptoms like nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness....
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin says U.S. Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations. Speaking to teenagers at an educational facility...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Report: IDF intensifies attack options against Iranian missile, nuclear program

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Wednesday that Iran’s nuclear progress has led the military to hasten its operational preparations for preparing an attack option against Tehran’s nuclear program. According to a report by Walla, a section of funds from the recently passed defense...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Iranian Americans motivated to build new bridges with Israelis

After a visit to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in late July, Khosrow Beitollahi, a former Iranian air force pilot and activist against Iran’s current regime, said he was devastated to learn of the magnitude of the Nazi genocide also but inspired by the spirit of the Jewish people to rebuild new lives in their ancestral homeland.
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The leader of Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages. Nasrallah said the group was not taking the place of the state by purchasing the fuel. The first...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Iranian Parliament Approves New President's Hard-Line Cabinet

Iran's parliament has approved almost all of President Ebrahim Raisi's hard-line nominees for a cabinet, enabling him to form a government that will have the task of implementing his plans to ease U.S. sanctions and tackle a deepening economic crisis. Lawmakers on August 25 voted to approve 18 out of...
BusinessForeign Policy

Saudi-Iranian Rapprochement Is Heading Nowhere

Last week, Iraq hosted a regional summit intended to encourage archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to resolve their differences and ease tensions in several countries in the Middle East that have become their proxy battlegrounds. Reconciliation between the two could pave the path for peace in Yemen, save Lebanon from a total collapse, and aid Iraq’s, and maybe in time even Syria’s, economic recovery.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump, others wrong on US gear left with Taliban

The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn’t worth the $80 billion or more being claimed this week...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the...
POTUSWashington Post

As U.S. leaves Afghanistan, Europe sours on Biden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Just a few months ago, the honeymoon seemed in full bloom. President Biden arrived in Brussels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy