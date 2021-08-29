Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, scratched from rehab outing

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard encountered another hurdle in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Sunday when he was scratched from a rehab start because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. New York manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Newsday#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throwing another live BP

Syndergaard (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The right-hander progressed to facing hitters Tuesday and will throw live batting practice again this weekend. Assuming all goes well, Syndergaard could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, and his return from the injured list could happen soon afterward, as he's expected to work as a reliever down the stretch for the Mets.
MLBNew York Post

Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor face off in simulated game

SAN FRANCISCO — Noah Syndergaard and Francisco Lindor’s respective rehabs took another step forward Tuesday when they participated in a simulated game. For Syndergaard it was the first time facing batters since his shutdown in late May with elbow discomfort. Lindor, on the comeback from a right oblique strain, took swings against high velocity for the first time since his IL stint began. Luis Guillorme, who is rehabbing from a left hamstring strain, also participated in the game.
MLBYardbarker

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBNew York Post

Big rehab deadlines approaching for Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom

Noah Syndergaard’s comeback is set to take a big step forward this week. The Mets right-hander is likely to begin a rehab assignment “hopefully this week,” acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday. Syndergaard, who had his first rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery cut short in May because of elbow discomfort, is expected to come back as a reliever in order to expedite his return.
MLBSportsGrid

What’s Next For Mets’ Noah Syndergaard?

Justin Toscano of the Record reports that pitcher Noah Syndergaard will have his first rehab outing on Thursday with the Mets High-A Brooklyn team. Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year, so the Mets would probably like to see him get multiple outings under his belt before they consider activating him from the injury list.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Syndergaard (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Syndergaard threw a pair of live batting practice sessions recently, and he'll take another step by returning to game action this week. The Mets haven't yet announced where the right-hander will begin his rehab assignment or when he'll make his first appearance, but he should shouldn't require much time to build up his workload since he's expected to serve as a reliever once he's activated.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard rebounds from sour start in return to mound

The clock officially has restarted for Noah Syndergaard after the former All-Star took a bit of a roller-coaster ride in his return to the mound Thursday night in Coney Island. Syndergaard allowed a leadoff home run but thereafter completed the first inning as planned to start his latest minor-league rehabilitation...
MLBaudacy.com

Mets Notes: Noah Syndergaard to pitch again Sunday, Tomas Nido to be activated from IL

Noah Syndergaard pitched one inning for High-A Brooklyn in his first rehab appearance on Thursday night, and he will pitch again for the Cyclones on Sunday. Syndergaard, who allowed a home run to the first batter he faced in an otherwise solid inning of work, will throw one-plus innings on Sunday. Once again, he will feature just his fastball and his changeup, as he has eliminated his slider and curveball from his arsenal for the rest of the season in an effort to limit the strain on his surgically repaired elbow.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Noah Syndergaard set to make another rehab start as Mets chase playoffs

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s road to recovery from Tommy John surgery is set to take another pivotal step. As noted by Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey, Syndergaard will make a key rehab appearance on Sunday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. The veteran Mets starter is slated to go at least one-plus innings in the game.
MLBNewsday

Noah Syndergaard pitches an inning for Brooklyn in rehab start

The fun didn’t last long next to the amusement park on Coney Island. But Noah Syndergaard sure enjoyed his limited time. Syndergaard began another minor-league rehab assignment Thursday night at Maimonides Park in order to return to the Mets in September, likely as a reliever, according to acting general manager Zack Scott. The plan was for Syndergaard to go one inning for the Cyclones, but he had a 20-pitch max no matter what. So this was going to be quick.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets: Noah Syndergaard’s return delayed due to COVID-19

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated against the virus. Syndergaard was scheduled to make a rehab start in Brooklyn for the Cyclones on Sunday, but that process has been delayed, for now, as he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Luis Rojas described the delay as non-baseball related.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Mets star tests positive for COVID-19

Noah Syndergaard’s planned rehab start for Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday was scuttled because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to an industry source. The Mets initially said the right-hander was out because of a "non-baseball related injury." The source said there isn’t concern, at this point, Syndergaard may have spread...

Comments / 0

Community Policy