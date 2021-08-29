Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o and More Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman One Year After His Death

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death, several of his friends, collaborators and admirers took to social media to honor him and his work. Boseman, famous for playing the titular role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” among many other films, died of colon cancer at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020. His passing came as a shock to almost everyone — he had been diagnosed in 2016, but kept his illness private and continued to work. Only his family and a small group of others were aware as he underwent surgeries and chemotherapy; despite the physically demanding nature of many of his last roles, even Ryan Coogler (director of “Black Panther”) and Spike Lee (director of “Da 5 Bloods”) have said publicly that they were completely surprised by the news.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Nakia
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Da 5 Bloods#Variety Lupita Nyong O#Chadwickboseman#Sportscenter#The Collective Pac#South Carolinian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Cancerdallassun.com

Chadwick Boseman honoured by wife Simone

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): The late Chadwick Boseman was recently honored by his wife Simone Leeward and 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson during the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising telethon event on Saturday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, intended to celebrate 13 years of cancer research, the event included performances...
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

It’s hard to believe that such talented people leave us too soon, and Chadwick Boseman is one of them. Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media this past Saturday as the world marked the one-year anniversary of his death. Boseman was best known for his role in the block buster movie Black Panther. He was also awesome playing the roles of Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before he was the beloved Black Panther. Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and kept his condition private, only a very small handful of people knew, those closest to him. He continued to work, and he supported cancer charities until his death in 2020 from the colon cancer.
MoviesComicBook

Beloved Chadwick Boseman Movie Finally Back on Netflix

It's the start of a new month and that means a fresh of content has arrived on all of the streaming services. A number of hit films and fan-favorites have already popped back up on Netflix but the streamer has also secured one of the best features from the late Chadwick Boseman which returns to the service after a brief hiatus. The Boseman-starring movie that is now back on Netflix is none other than 2017's Marshall, the biopic featuring the Marvel star in the role of Thurgood Marshall, the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Boseman would co-star in the film with Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, and Sterling K. Brown. Marshall would go on to be nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.
MoviesCollider

Lashana Lynch Joins Viola Davis in Gina Prince-Bythewood's Historical Epic 'The Woman King'

Another major star is joining Viola Davis in TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King. Lashana Lynch has joined the cast of the historical epic, directed by The Old Guard helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Davis and Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu. What role Lynch will play in the film has yet to be revealed, but with the scope of the film being as fantastic and broad as it is, we’re sure she’s going to make a splash.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
TennisHello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
TV & VideosEW.com

Here's who's coming to The View to kick off season 25

The daytime talk show marks its silver anniversary this year, and former cohosts are coming back to help celebrate. Look who's coming to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of The View!. Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, and Ben Platt are among the guests who will be joining the daytime talk show...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Who Is Billy Porter's Husband, Adam Smith? Here's Everything We Know

You may have seen Billy Porter as the fabulous Fairy Godmother in Amazon Prime’s remake of Cinderella, but by the looks of his real-life romance, Cinderella isn’t the only one living a fairytale. Allow us to introduce Billy Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, who has popped up several times on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy