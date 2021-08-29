Ed Asner, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ star, dies at 91

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Lucie Arnaz the actress/singer/dancer daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Who knew that Lucille Ball hosted a radio interview show back in 1964 – 66 which aired on the CBS Network. What an historical archive of interviews with Hollywood heavyweights including: Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Steve Allen, Bob Hope, Debbie Reynolds and so many more. Taped so long ago and never heard since their original airing, they are now offered as a podcast offering an amazing life view of how the celebrities, who didn’t give interviews like this at that time, viewed marriage and kids, who ran the household. Amazing! Then Lucie Arnaz realized she could take the questions asked by using her Mom’s voice) and pose them to celebrities of today like Fran Drescher, Ron Howard, Rosie O’Donnell and so many more.