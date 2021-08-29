Cancel
Ed Asner, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ star, dies at 91

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner, the gruff but lovable star who played old-fashioned newsman Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Sunday, May 29 at age 91. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Asner’s family shared the news on the actor’s Twitter account. Asner won five of...

