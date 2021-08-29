Cancel
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Warren School District announces schools will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Ida

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg Warren School District announced Sunday afternoon that its campuses will be closed on Monday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ida. Hinds County Community College is following suit, with representatives saying the campus will be officially closed on Monday, and possibly Tuesday. Students and staff at HCC will need to wait for further instruction regarding whether classes will resume on Tuesday or not.

