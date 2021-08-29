Sagar Jyoti on Enterr10 Bangla will narrate a love story revolving around two young hearts

Sagar Sen returns back from abroad to Kolkata to stay with his family. His mother, Nilima Sen is a businesswoman who does not have great relations with her husband. They do not see eye to eye on most things. Sagar likes Jyoti, a girl who lives in the slums. Her father runs a small eatery shop and her mother works at different houses. Sagar’s mother dislikes Jyoti for obvious reasons. What will happen to Sagar and Jyoti? This is the main crux of the new serial Sagar Jyoti that will be streaming on Enterr10 Bangla .