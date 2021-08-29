Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sagar Jyoti on Enterr10 Bangla will narrate a love story revolving around two young hearts

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSagar Sen returns back from abroad to Kolkata to stay with his family. His mother, Nilima Sen is a businesswoman who does not have great relations with her husband. They do not see eye to eye on most things. Sagar likes Jyoti, a girl who lives in the slums. Her father runs a small eatery shop and her mother works at different houses. Sagar’s mother dislikes Jyoti for obvious reasons. What will happen to Sagar and Jyoti? This is the main crux of the new serial Sagar Jyoti that will be streaming on Enterr10 Bangla .

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Kolkata#Young Hearts#Bengal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesFinger Lakes Times

AROUND 520 WORDS: Bring back the old stories

Like lots of arthouse film buffs, I was really excited to see David Lowery’s recent adaptation of the classic chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” And while my expectations for classic story adaptations aren’t very high at all, I was kind of disappointed. Okay, quite disappointed. A big...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy