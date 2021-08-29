Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Mbappe to Real Madrid, Kounde to Chelsea and other transfer sagas to watch before deadline day

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of prising Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around an initial £145m, which leaves other clubs vulnerable to the Ligue 1 side’s attempts to bring in a headline replacement. The impending loss of a player predicted to become the best in the world has overshadowed PSG’s blockbuster recruitment of the current holder of that status, Lionel Messi. For all the fuss around the pendulum swing in Manchester over Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the movement of the 22-year-old Mbappe that has the capacity to cause chaos in the closing days of the window....