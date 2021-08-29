Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Mbappe to Real Madrid, Kounde to Chelsea and other transfer sagas to watch before deadline day

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the last hours of the transfer market, the decisive and decisive ones. Many top clubs are still moving after the most unexpected surprise deal, Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United for €15million plus €8million add-ons to Juventus. An incredible turnaround that left Manchester City out of the race, for days in talks with agent Jorge Mendes. And now?

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Marcel Sabitzer
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Axel Witsel
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Liverpool#Mbappe#Juventus#Ac Milan#Borussia Dortmund#Sevilla#Brazilian#Pep Guardiola#English#Arsenal#Ol#Bundesliga#Portuguese#Bayern Munich#Rb Leipzig#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man City to sign Kane? Real Madrid in for Mbappe? Top clubs' needs with one week left to transfer deadline day

Tuesday marks officially one week to go before the summer transfer window closes for 2021, meaning all the big clubs are racing to fill gaps in the squad, find new clubs for fringe players or figure out the financials to make the signing of the season. Where do Man City and Tottenham stand in the saga around Harry Kane? Have Chelsea finished spending after bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge? Can Barcelona balance their books in the wake of Lionel Messi's exit? And will Manchester United, Liverpool or Real Madrid make any further moves before 11 p.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe could seal sensational Real Madrid move, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Juventus with PSG lurking and Man City are still chasing £150m Harry Kane... the transfers that can still happen with a week left until deadline day

Just a week remains of what has already been an exciting and hectic summer transfer window. But August 31's deadline day is now fast approaching and managers are scrambling to get their squads in shape for the rest of the season. Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign...
SoccerESPN

Can Mbappe or PSG resist Real Madrid's interest? Unpacking the latest transfer saga

On Friday evening, after PSG beat Brest (4-2) in Ligue 1 and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the season during another really good performance, the France star didn't travel to Paris with the rest of the team. Instead, he had a private jet waiting for him and went away to enjoy the weekend off that Mauricio Pochettino gave his squad. Oh, by the way: he didn't fly to Madrid, either.
MLSuticaphoenix.net

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid to walk away from Mbappe?

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Madrid’s Mbappe offer in...
MLSESPN

Sources: Real Madrid sign France phenom Camavinga amid PSG's Mbappe saga

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing 18-year old French prodigy Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on 5-year, €30 million ($35 million) deal, sources have told ESPN. The midfielder, who only has one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club, will undergo his medical on Tuesday in Clairefontaine, where is he training with France's Under-21 squad.
Soccergoal.com

Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid pull out of transfer negotiations

The France striker is set to stay at Parc des Princes after a deal could not be reached. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe will not join Real Madrid this summer after the latter pulled out of negotiations to sign the young striker, Goal has learned. Having originally been confident that a...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid could blow transfer window wide open in final days

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of prising Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around an initial £145m, which leaves other clubs vulnerable to the Ligue 1 side’s attempts to bring in a headline replacement. The impending loss of a player predicted to become the best in the world has overshadowed PSG’s blockbuster recruitment of the current holder of that status, Lionel Messi. For all the fuss around the pendulum swing in Manchester over Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the movement of the 22-year-old Mbappe that has the capacity to cause chaos in the closing days of the window....
SoccerYardbarker

Gerard Pique trolls Real Madrid over failed Kylian Mbappe transfer

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has trolled Real Madrid over their failed attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid worked hard on a potential deal for Mbappe during the final week of the transfer window, reportedly taking their bid as high as €200million, according to Marca. But despite the fact they...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Woodward, Ronaldo, Olmo, Bissouma, Odegaard

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN) Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward "played a key role" in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) Barcelona will...
UEFAPosted by
ClutchPoints

PSG star Kylian Mbappe leaves France squad with unfortunate injury after Real Madrid saga

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has left international duty with the France National Team early after suffering a calf injury, per L’Equipe:. This comes after Paris rejected a €200 million offer from Real Madrid for Mbappe, who has refused to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He played 89 minutes in Les Bleus’ 1-1 draw with Bosnia on Wednesday and it would be safe to assume the injury happened in that match.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Did Florentino Perez fail Real Madrid in the summer transfer window?

The summer transfer window has reached its end and Real Madrid and their fans now know who the 25-man squad list consists of for the upcoming season (at least until January). Kylian Mbappe is still a Paris Saint-Germain player. Judging by how the last days of the window went, it’s hard to remember that Real Madrid and Florentino Perez were relatively quiet throughout most of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy