There is nothing more exciting than trading in a used car for a new one. The same can be said in football when it comes to replacing the starting quarterback. The motto is out with the old and in with the new. Heading into the 2021 college football campaign, most Notre Dame fans were eager to see who would be replacing Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback, Ian Book. Many hoped it would be sophomore, Drew Pyne or true freshman, Tyler Buchner. That was until graduate transfer, Jack Coan spoiled the quarterback reveal.