Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Patrick Bamford's late equaliser extends Clarets' winless home run to 12 league games
Patrick Bamford denied Burnley a first home win since February with his late poacher's effort earning Leeds a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Leeds had been happy enough to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets' attritional style before Burnley's pressure finally told on the hour mark for the opener, when Chris Wood's glancing touch on Matt Lowton's shot from a corner deceived Illan Meslier.www.skysports.com
