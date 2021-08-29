Cancel
TV Series

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 spoilers: The blood bank

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend FX revealed the latest American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 promo, and this one gives you a sense that things are going to get (somehow) even crazier. So where are we starting off here? Think in terms of the end of episode 2, where it was revealed that Alma took one of the pills. Harry and Doris’ daughter now has an opportunity like never before to be brilliant and unlock her true potential. So what’s the problem? She’s basically her own sort of vampire now, one that needs human blood to feed and persevere.

