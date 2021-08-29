American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 spoilers: The blood bank

ABC released today a brand-new promo for A Million Little Things season 4, and through watching it you can feel a rush of positivity. There were a number of different angles that the network could have taken here, whether it be addressing familiar story points or spending the entire 30 seconds on the shocking, Gary-centric cliffhanger from the end of this past season. So what did they choose to do? They went with a promo that is, by and large, happy. It’s about the value of friendship and how important it is to get through some of the more difficult days in life. There are also some fun romantic moments in here, as well, including one for Rome and Regina at the end that is almost sure to put a smile on your face.