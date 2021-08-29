Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WVU Football Student Section Deserves More Credit

By Tucker Via
voiceofmotown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new football season approaches, the Mountaineer Maniacs and students are getting ready to cheer on the Mountaineers in Milan Puskar Stadium. However, despite the Maniacs being the largest student organization on campus, many still refuse to give them much credit. That is because many times the student section isn’t full, and when it does fill up, it doesn’t stay full for long. This has happened on many occasions in recent years, and many fans have expressed their displeasure. Mainly, on social media. West Virginia fans have been said to be some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the country, so why can’t the student section stay full for games? The truth is it has nothing to do with the passionate Mountaineer Maniacs.

voiceofmotown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wvu#Mountaineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

One of These Men Will be the Next WVU Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – After recently signing a long-term contract extension, Bob Huggins deserves to remain as the Head Coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers for as long as he wishes. One of the very best to ever roam the sidelines, Huggins will be given the power to make the decision to retire when he’s ready to step down.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU football: Lincoln Riley names 3 offensive line starters; says Sooners are over 95 percent vaccinated heading into ‘extra home game’

After leading the Sooners through spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp, Lincoln Riley is ready to watch his team go against another. OU begins its 2021 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in Norman against Tulane. The game was originally set to take place in New Orleans, but it was relocated due to Hurricane Ida. Along with addressing the game relocation, Riley named three starters for the Sooners’ offensive line unit and gave an update on the team’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers.
Charleston, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Makes Boxing Debut

Charleston, West Virginia – Disgraced former West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones made his boxing debut last night in Barstool Sports’ Rough N Rowdy 15 at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. Jones, 37, guaranteed a victory against the 5-0 defending champion Bobby Laing in the main event...
NFLvoiceofmotown.com

Will Grier Waived by Panthers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier was waived by the Carolina Panthers. Although Grier has been released by the Panthers, he had a rather impressive preseason and will likely earn a roster spot somewhere in the NFL this season. Grier, a third round...
Norman, OKoklahoman.com

OU football: Lincoln Riley adjusting to stretch of home games

With Saturday’s game vs. Tulane (11 a.m., ABC) having moved to Norman, the Sooners will play four consecutive home games to start the season. Their first road game won’t come until Oct. 2 at Kansas State, after the opener was moved from New Orleans following Hurricane Ida. “We love playing...
Morgantown, WVwvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Unveils Week 1 Uniforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Football just unveiled its Week 1 uniforms vs. Maryland. The Mountaineers have a combined 48 uniform possibilities, but have opted for blue helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants for the first road game of the season. The team broke out the same combination in 2020 for the Week 8 game vs. TCU. The Mountaineers bested the Horned Frogs that game 24-6 on Nov. 14 in Morgantown.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State. Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg...
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Owen Schmitt Lands Coaching Position

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia fullback Owen Schmitt, who played with the Mountaineers from 2005-2007, has been approved by the Greenbrier County Board of Education to join Greenbrier West High School as an assistant coach. Schmitt told the following to Tyler Jackson of Lootpress.com: “I’ve kind of wanted...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Don Nehlen Speaks to WVU Football Team

Friday afternoon, former West Virginia head coach Don Nehlen stood at the podium in the team room to speak to this year's football team. On paper, this appears to be the Mountaineers' best team since Neal Brown took the job in 2019. Starting experience returns everywhere on offense including QB Jarret Doege, RB Leddie Brown, WRs Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright Jr., and Sam James, Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, and Zach Frazier on the offensive line. On the defensive side of the ball, six starters return and you might as well make that seven considering Akheem Mesidor led the team in sacks (5.5) as a true freshman in a backup role.
Auburn, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Dreshun Miller Doesn’t Make Auburn’s Depth Chart

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Dreshun Miller decided to transfer to Auburn over the summer. Miller, who was likely going to start for the Mountaineers this season, will now instead spend the majority of his time on Auburn’s sideline. Auburn released their two-deep depth chart...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Major Player OUT For Maryland Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Darel Middleton, a defensive lineman who transferred from Tennessee over the summer, will not play on Saturday when the West Virginia Mountaineers open their season at Maryland. Middleton, a 6’7 305 pound lineman, entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Volunteers. Neal Brown said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy