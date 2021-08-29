Cancel
Ed Asner Passes Away: Up, The Mary Tyler Moore Show Actor Was 91

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ed Asner (Up, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant) has passed away at the age of 91. The Emmy Award-winner's celebrated 60-plus year career included roles on film and on the stage, but his television work would be what cemented him in the hearts and minds of viewers everywhere. Asner's publicist confirmed the actor was surrounded by family when he passed on Sunday, with the actor's social media account also confirming the actor's passing earlier today:

