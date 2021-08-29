Car buying goes the way of Amazon: 'Customers are ready'

Digital is here to stay, and that benefits Amazon. The company is making strides in physical retail. Life was good for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2020. The retail king pulled out all the stops to keep up with digital demand, and sales soared. Now that those days have passed, and growth has decelerated. But life is still good if you own Amazon stock, because the company isn't slowing down at all. Here are three ways it's going to grow this year.