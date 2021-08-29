Car buying goes the way of Amazon: 'Customers are ready'
(WASHINGTON) — Imagine buying a new car, at your home computer, in 19 minutes. That’s what MINI, the funky British marque, says is now possible. The brand recently introduced MINI Anywhere, a pilot program in California where MINI enthusiasts can choose their vehicle, apply for financing and sign all necessary paperwork in under 30 minutes. The majority of credit applications are approved instantly, according to MINI executive Patrick McKenna.www.mycentraloregon.com
