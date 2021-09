SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Santana and Dax Hardwood started the match, the two waited to lock up. Once they did the two rolled on the mat then Harwood contorted with grappling moves. After a moment both men traded big chops, both men then tried a hip toss, but it was an even exchange. Then all four men battled in the ring, FTR ended up on the outside. Santana and Ortiz then hit diving front flips to the outside. Santana then jumped off of Ortiz and he hit another rolling senton.