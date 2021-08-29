Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Comanche by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Comanche and eastern Clark Counties through 200 PM CDT At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Sitka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashland and Sitka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

