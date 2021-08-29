Cancel
Lake County, MI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT Sunday. * At 233 PM EDT, Radar indicated that heavy rain has resulted in significant rises on the Baldwin river. Flooding was occurring around Baldwin and Green Cottage. Flash flooding is already occurring. The flooding will works its way down portions of the Pere Marquette River. It is possible that a small dam in the upper portions of the Baldwin River may have been breached. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baldwin and Idlewild. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Michigan State
Idlewild, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lake County, MI
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#The Pere Marquette River
