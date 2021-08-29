Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 08:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black River Near Galesville. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring now and the river has crested. It should continue to fall. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling the rest of the week. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.