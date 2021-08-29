Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Black River at Black River Falls. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 48.2 feet. * Flood stage is 47.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 53.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 37.1 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County line. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.7 feet on 04/20/2017.