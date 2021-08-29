Severe Weather Statement issued for Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kalkaska; Missaukee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR EASTERN KALKASKA AND NORTHERN MISSAUKEE COUNTIES At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Darragh to Sigma to near Lake City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sigma, Darragh and Moorestown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0