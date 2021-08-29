Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomfield, or 12 miles west of Canandaigua, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Palmyra, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Bristol, Lima, Bloomfield, Honeoye, Hemlock and Farmington. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 43. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
