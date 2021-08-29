Severe Weather Statement issued for Athens by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ATHENS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0