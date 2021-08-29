Cancel
NFL

My First 53

By Steven P. Gill
clesportstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to tonight’s final pre-season game, I thought I would try and give my best guess on the Browns’ first 53 before the Tuesday roster cutdown. I call it the first 53 because, after Tuesday, GM Andrew Berry will be adjusting the roster for a couple of days. This will not be an easy task. For once the Browns roster is loaded from top to bottom. It’s so good, Berry will have to perform his best magic just to get the right guys on the Browns sixteen-man practice squad. So here goes with my best guess barring any injuries Sunday night or trades before the cut deadline.

