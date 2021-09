Short squeeze stocks have been top performers in 2021. These stocks are primed for a short squeeze. Short selling has gotten a lot of attention in 2021. Throughout the year, groups of retail traders on social media have successfully orchestrated targeted buying campaigns for some of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market in an attempt to drive out short sellers and trigger short squeezes. Short squeezes are large, short-term spikes in share price that occur when a sizable number of short sellers are forced to cover, or exit, their positions by buying shares of stock. Here are eight stocks that have all the ingredients to be the next major short squeeze, according to Ortex Analytics.