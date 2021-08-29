Rare Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter goes for $393,300 in auction

A rare practice putter that once belonged to Tiger Woods sold for $393,300.

Ryan Carey -- co-owner of Golden Age Golf Auctions , which facilitated the sale -- said there are about seven red-dot practice putters that Cameron designed for Woods. He produced about one or two backups each year they worked together, ESPN reported .

Bidding started at $25,000 and jumped up from $152,897 about 23 hours before the eight-day "Summer 2021" auction closed. According to The Action Network , it's the most expensive price for a club.

Gary Player's 1974 Masters trophy sold for $523,483 in the same auction lot as the putter, and is believed to be the second-highest paid price of golf memorabilia, while a 1904 Olympics Trophy given to champion Warren Wood went for $493,777.20.

A Horton Smith Masters green jacket went for $682,000 in 2013.

Scotty Cameron is a well-known putter maker used by many stars, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Woods.

