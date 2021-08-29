Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rare Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter goes for $393,300 in auction

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJYiY_0bgXqXUU00

A rare practice putter that once belonged to Tiger Woods sold for $393,300.

Ryan Carey -- co-owner of Golden Age Golf Auctions , which facilitated the sale -- said there are about seven red-dot practice putters that Cameron designed for Woods. He produced about one or two backups each year they worked together, ESPN reported .

Bidding started at $25,000 and jumped up from $152,897 about 23 hours before the eight-day "Summer 2021" auction closed. According to The Action Network , it's the most expensive price for a club.

Gary Player's 1974 Masters trophy sold for $523,483 in the same auction lot as the putter, and is believed to be the second-highest paid price of golf memorabilia, while a 1904 Olympics Trophy given to champion Warren Wood went for $493,777.20.

A Horton Smith Masters green jacket went for $682,000 in 2013.

Scotty Cameron is a well-known putter maker used by many stars, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Woods.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rare Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter goes for $393,300 in auction

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

234K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Golden Age Golf Auctions#Espn#The Action Network#Twitter Boombaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (09/3/21): Scotty Cameron TeI3 T22 Newport 2 putter

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
Posted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
CelebritiesGolf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
Washington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
GolfPosted by
The Big Lead

Clean-Shaven Dustin Johnson Looks a Lot Like Dabo Swinney

Dustin Johnson long ago made the decision to be a Scruffy Guy and embraced the beard as his go-to look. It has been an extremely successful business decision. Every Scruffy Guy out there understands the need or necessity of mixing things up now and then. A freshly-shaven face can represent a new beginning and is therefore worth trying out every 10 months or so.
GolfGolf.com

This sneaky putting tactic helped fuel Patrick Cantlay’s historically good week at BMW

How good was BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay’s week on the Caves Valley greens?. In the 17 years that the PGA Tour has employed its ShotLink technology to monitor every shot by every player in (almost) every tournament, no Tour pro — statistically speaking — has had a more dominant putting week. Cantlay picked up a mind-bending 14.577 strokes on the greens on his competitors, which, according to stats whiz Justin Ray, topped the Strokes Gained era record previously held by Kevin Na (2019 Shriners).
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "doing well" but there is still no golf on the cards

Tiger Woods is said to be "doing well" but has yet to hit a single golf ball since his single-vehicle rollover car crash in Los Angeles back in February, according to an article in PEOPLE. Six months on since his horror crash, Woods, 45, remains on crutches as he continues...
GolfYardbarker

Watch: Bryson DeChambeau scolds Patrick Cantlay for walking during shot

Bryson DeChambeau is considered by many to be one of the greatest golf villains of all time, and he added to that reputation with a tense moment during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday. DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay were paired together at Caves Valley Golf Club in...
GolfGolf.com

Bryson DeChambeau explains vaccine status, weight loss after Covid-19

Speaking publicly for the first time since a Covid-19 diagnosis kept him from the Olympic Games, Bryson DeChambeau addressed his symptoms, vaccine status and how he’s feeling entering this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational. DeChambeau spoke to a small group of reporters that included Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner and ESPN’s...
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy