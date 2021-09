Borussia Dortmund go up against SC Freiburg at the Dreisamstadion this weekend on matchday two of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend, and a tough test against SC Freiburg awaits them. Freiburg are a tricky team to play against, especially at home. And the Black and Yellows will have to be at their very best if they want to get all three points on Saturday.