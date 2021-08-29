Cancel
Livingston County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, eastern Livingston, southeastern Monroe and Ontario Counties through 330 PM EDT A cluster of strong thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall, and possibly gusty winds through 330 PM. Small hail is also possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rochester, Irondequoit, Geneva, Canandaigua, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Ontario, Penfield, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Bristol, Clifton Springs and Phelps. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 45 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

