Broncos GM Calls Teddy Bridgewater 'a Winner' After Being Named QB1 over Drew Lock

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos general manager George Paton has full confidence in Teddy Bridgewater after Bridgewater won the preseason quarterback battle against Drew Lock. “Teddy’s a winner,’’ Paton said Saturday on 9News/Channel 20. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. Obviously, Carolina was a tough spot for him. He’s a winner. He’s poised. He has quite the confidence about him. We have a young offense. I just thought Teddy would fit with this young offense, help stabilize it, and take it to the next level.”

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy