The supposed list of PlayStation Plus free games that would be given away in September has been leaked online ahead of its official announcement. The leak came from Dealabs, a French forum known for providing information about PlayStation Plus free games early. According to the site, fans can expect "Overcooked! All You Can Eat," "Predator Hunting Grounds" and "Hitman 2" to be given for free on PlayStation Plus in September. The leak also debunked earlier rumors claiming the lineup would include "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2" as well as "Jett: The Far Shore."