Video Games

Humankind Devs Prioritize Modding Tools

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devs of Humankind Strategy assure that enabling creation of mods for their game remains an essential issue. However, the work is not progressing as fast as they assumed. Developers from Amplitude are trying to maintain the community's interest in the strategy game Humankind. In a recent post they thanked players for the positive response, and announced the addition of modding tools as soon as possible. In doing so, they stressed that while they have not changed their plans, time has not worked in their favor.

