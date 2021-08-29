Humankind Devs Prioritize Modding Tools

Strategy games on PC have come a long way since they first hit the platform, ranging from experiences as varied as Homeworld and StarCraft to games like Civilization and Total War. Humankind, a new 4X strategy game from Amplitude and SEGA, aims to shake the genre up a bit by adding its own distinct flair. It’s not just building up a civilization; It’s shaping humanity. We get to see the evolution of a society right before us. Whether you pride yourself on your ability to lead your troops into battle, or you prefer to sit down at the table and talk it out, Humankind allows players to explore humanity in a new and refreshing way. While I initially feared that I was simply playing a Civilization clone, I came to realize how wrong I was. Humankind is a unique and immersive game from start to finish.