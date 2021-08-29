Cancel
Boise, ID

Military personnel mobilized to provide wildfire support

By National Interagency Fire Center
YubaNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho, requested a Department of Defense (DoD) activation of approximately 200 active-duty U.S. Army Soldiers to assist with wildfire suppression efforts. The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) at NIFC requested the personnel, along with command and support staff, from the DoD. After receiving training, the Soldiers will serve as hand crews, assisting with wildfire suppression efforts in Northern California. Two similar requests were granted last year to support the August Complex and Creek wildfires in California.

