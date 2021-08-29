‘Candyman’ slashes way toward No. 1 box office spot

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is packed to the brim with cameos and Easter Eggs, but who does his buddy Dwayne Johnson play in the film? Well, The Rock ends up running afoul of Guy during his days as a bank teller. Now, Johnson doesn't actually appear in the flesh, but rather, his booming voice occupied one of the bank robbers. It's a small moment, but fans obviously heard one of their favorite movie stars during the film. The Jungle Cruise star ended up being just one of the many cameos to pop up in the pandemic box office hit. Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Channing Tatum also were along for the ride.