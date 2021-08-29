Cancel
Pokemon Releases Best Promo Card Yet

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company has released their coolest oversized Pokemon card yet - a combination Sylveon/Umbreon card that features a lenticular 3D effect. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Trading Card Game released "Evolving Skies," a brand new set that brings back Dragon-type cards into active rotation. The card set also features all of the Eevee evolutions as Pokemon V and Pokemon VMAX cards, and the popular cards are featured heavily in the set's marketing. PokeBeach.com brings word of a unique promotional item being sent to hobby stores - an oversized Sylveon/Umbreon VMAX card with a 3D lenticular effect. This card is nearly 2 feet long and obviously can't be used in any kind of official capacity. However, the oversized cards make for a popular collectible among some Pokemon fans and can be easily displayed or framed.

