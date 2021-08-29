Cancel
Premier League

Raphael Varane stars as Jadon Sancho struggles in contrasting full Man Utd debuts

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt truly is remarkable that there were ever any conversations over four-time Champions League and World Cup winner Raphael Varane's ability to adapt to the Premier League. Some English top-flight viewers naively assumed that because the 28-year-old has plied his trade in one of the best teams in recent history over the past decade, he'd become soft at the core and weak when crunch time arrived.

