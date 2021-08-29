Raphael Varane stars as Jadon Sancho struggles in contrasting full Man Utd debuts

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Raphael Varane is ready to play. United go to Southampton on Sunday. Solskjaer said: "It's no secret that we were close when he left to go to Real Madrid 10 years ago. Sir Alex was there speaking to them and we were close. We have had feelings for him for many years. Everything about him is class. He's quick, strong, good in the air. He can play with both feet. The short answer is everything about him is what you want."