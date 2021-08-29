Cancel
Retail

Fractal Design Torrent – How to Order Your Replacement Fan Hub!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent confirmation that Fractal Design had temporarily halted sales of their new Torrent PC case due to a potential electrical fault with the fan hub controller, it was confirmed that more details would be announced regarding this problem, and specifically what current owners of the case should look to do about it, in the very near future. – Well, following an official update, Fractal Design has now issued more information on the Torrent PC case!

