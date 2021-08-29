Nvidia 3060/3060 Ti Supplies Expected to Worsen Next Month!
Getting hold of a graphics card, any graphics card, still remains something of a challenge. Yes, supply levels have notably improved over the last couple of months, but by and large, those vigilantly monitoring the stock alerts remain most likely to be rewarded with success. – If you have, however, potentially been eying up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti as your next GPU solution, then following a report via Videocardz, it seems that the short term supply prognosis is looking exceptionally bleak!www.eteknix.com
