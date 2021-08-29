Nvidia 3060/3060 Ti Supplies Expected to Worsen Next Month!

Despite it being around 9 months now since the launch of the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, actually getting hold of one is still proving to be more than a little challenging for consumers. Don’t get us wrong, they’re out there, and the stock does appear to be getting slightly better, but on the whole, it does still feel that we’re in a ‘rarer than hen’s teeth’ situation. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, fresh comments by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has strongly suggested that supply levels will likely continue to be fairly poor and the situation will likely last throughout the entirety of 2022.