Cuba's Government Will Recognize - and Regulate - Cryptocurrencies

There has been regulation in place for years in most places including the US. It also isn't the first nation to recognize it as legal tender. This is another good example of a reason it is needed as well. In Marxists regimes like Cuba (and lately the US) it lets you cash out your local currency and wealth and store it in the deflationary crypto. It also provides a way to trade with those outside who aren't forced to accept the worthless paper your regime prints with little to no regard for underlying econom.

#Marxists
Most Salvadorans Want Bitcoin Law Repealed According to Recent Poll

A majority of Salvadorans disagree with the government adopting Bitcoin as legal tender and want the legislation repealed. Many also said that they were unaware of how to use the digital currency and were distrustful of the project, according to a poll by the Central American University (UCA). Despite pushback,...
Bithumb crypto exchange reportedly bans foreigners without mobile KYC

South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb has reportedly announced a ban on foreigners who have not completed phone-based Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. According to local coverage by Pulse, non-Koreans using the Bithumb crypto exchange will be subject to mandatory mobile verification. While the rule is reportedly set to be effective from this year, the exact date for the new KYC requirement is yet to be announced. Citing Bithumb’s notice, The Korean Herald reported:
Cuba Joins El Salvador and Paraguay to Recognize Cryptocurrencies

While countries like the US and the UK continue to ponder over the acceptance of cryptocurrencies in their geographies, the small island nation of Cuba has now declared that it will recognize these modern-day currencies and even regulate them. Cuban Central Bank will formulate the rules of their transactions and even issue licenses for businesses to function as service providers.
Cuba to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies

Cuba will now recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, citing “reasons of socioeconomic interest.”. Resolution 215, which was published Thursday, August 26 in the state-run Official Gazette, states that the central bank will set new rules for how to deal with digital currencies. Commercial providers of related services will now need a license from the central bank to continue operations.
SEC chair Gensler reaches out to European Parliament on crypto regulation

Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler appeared before the European Parliament on Wednesday for an "exchange of views." Speaking virtually before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Gensler highlighted financial technologies that are breaking down borders and bringing European and American markets together. "I think...
Cuba now recognizes digital currencies for payments

Cuba plans on regulating digital currencies and paving the way for their integration into the country’s payment system. The Caribbean country has confirmed that the central bank will set the rules for the industry and issue licenses to virtual asset service providers. The Cuban government published ‘Resolution 215’ recently in...
Cuba Looking for Legalization of Cryptocurrency Usage

The Communist government in Cuba is looking forward to the legalization of cryptocurrency transactions as a payment tool, Bloomberg reports. The country’s central bank stated that it will create a legal framework that will allow them to establish the legal use of digital currencies as a commercial transaction tool. The...
Bank of Cuba Releases New Framework Regulating Cryptocurrency and Virtual Asset Service Providers

The Bank of Cuba, responsible for regulating the banking and monetary policy of the country, has issued a new framework that regulates the interactions between individuals and virtual asset service providers in the country. The new law introduces the concepts of cryptocurrency and service providers, and establishes harsh controls on the use of these by citizens and institutions.
Cuba Makes Groundbreaking Move To Embrace And Regulate Cryptocurrencies

The Caribbean country that has been struggling with economic sanctions from the U.S. has revealed it is opening its doors to digital currencies. The government of Cuba yesterday announced they would be recognizing and regulating cryptocurrencies. According to an Associated Press report, the Official Gazette, a publication of the government...
Latin America, Tipping Point: Cuba Regulates, Honduras ATM, Venezuela Spends

Is Latin America in the eye of the storm that’ll reshape the world? The region certainly benefits from the existence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Latin America needs hedges against inflation and a quick and easy way to send remittances. The cheaper the fees, the better. And when you truly need something, you’re bound to understand it. You have bigger incentives to study, to do the work it requires.
Cuba’s Move Shows Cryptocurrencies Are Gaining The Recognition They Deserve

Cryptocurrencies are slowly gaining global recognition, and Cuba is the latest country looking to officially regulate crypto payments. Cuba Set To Recognize And Regulate Crypto Payments. The Cuban government is currently working on a bill that would officially recognize cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill also seeks to regulate cryptocurrency...
Cuba looking to adopt Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payments

With El Salvador setting the pace, it appears the Cuban government may be the next to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. According to recent reports, the country is looking to embrace cryptocurrencies for payments. The President of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Diaz Canel, is working with other authorities to review possible ways to use cryptocurrencies to overcome the financial turbulence caused by COVID-19. Consequently, Cuba’s central bank will likely set rules for digital currencies and also determine how to license providers of related services within the country.
Cuba to start regulating the use of crypto in commercial transactions

The Cuban central bank intends to license crypto providers that seek to operate in the country. BCC’s resolution will prohibit government agencies from using crypto without its permission. While BCC allows Cubans to use crypto, they assume associated risks and liabilities. The Cuban Central Bank (BCC) is planning to start...
Cuba's central bank now recognizes cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin

Cuba will now recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, in a move being billed as historic for the island nation. Resolution 215, published Thursday in the Official Gazette, says the central bank will set new rules for how to deal with digital currencies. Cuba will now recognize and regulate...
Cuba Lays Groundwork to Legalize Cryptocurrency Transactions

Citizens use digital assets as a means to evade state controls. Cuba’s communist government is trying to legalize and regulate the growing use of cryptocurrencies on the island as citizens ramp up transactions to evade state controls. The central bank said Friday that it’s drafting rules for the legal use...
To prevent protests, Cuba to regulate use of social media

Cuba's introduction of Decree 35 to control the use of social media has angered many citizens and international rights activists. However, Cuba analysts compared the measure to the totalitarianism of George Orwell's "1984" Some Cuban Americans, through social media, also encouraged Cubans to rise up against the government. HAVANA, Cuba:...

