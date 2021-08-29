Cuba's Government Will Recognize - and Regulate - Cryptocurrencies

There has been regulation in place for years in most places including the US. It also isn't the first nation to recognize it as legal tender. This is another good example of a reason it is needed as well. In Marxists regimes like Cuba (and lately the US) it lets you cash out your local currency and wealth and store it in the deflationary crypto. It also provides a way to trade with those outside who aren't forced to accept the worthless paper your regime prints with little to no regard for underlying econom.