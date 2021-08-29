Cancel
Actor Ed Asner, TV's Blustery Lou Grant, Dies at 91

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative confirmed the actor's...

Ed Asner's Death Mourned by Henry Winkler in Emotional Tribute

Beloved actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media. Henry Winkler, who worked with Asner on a number of projects including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, offered up words of tribute on Twitter. "GOOD BYE Extraordinary Ed," he wrote. "Thank you for your friendship and your guidance. You were a most wonderful acting partner... RIP."
The Independent

Zooey Deschanel honours late Elf co-star Ed Asner: ‘Rest in peace my favourite Santa Claus’

Zooey Deschanel has shared a tribute to her late Elf co-star Ed Asner, following his death aged 91.Asner died on 29 August of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.The celebrated actor portrayed Santa Claus in the 2003 Elf, the Christmas-themed comedy starring Deschanel as Jovie, a disgruntled store employee, and Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.In a recent Instagram post, Deschanel shared a photo of Asner dresses as Santa Claus in the film.“Rest In Peace my favourite Santa Claus,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You will be so missed.” ...
Hollywood, FLFlorida Star

Hollywood Fraternity Mourns Demise Of Legendary Star Ed Asner

WASHINGTON — Hollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of actor Ed Asner. Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Asner passed away at his home on Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 91. His family shared the news on Asner’s official Twitter handle. “We are sorry to say that our...
CelebritiesNME

Zoey Deschanel pays tribute to late ‘Elf’ co-star Ed Asner

Zoey Deschanel has paid tribute to her late co-star Ed Asner, who she appeared alongside in festive favourite Elf. Asner passed away on Sunday (August 21) of natural causes at the age of 91. Alongside his role as Santa in Elf, Asner, he also appeared in JFK, They Call Me Mister Tibbs!, Hard Rain, and notably voiced grouchy Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s Up.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
Wide Open Country

