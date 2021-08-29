Actor Ed Asner, TV's Blustery Lou Grant, Dies at 91

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.