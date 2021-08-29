Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Jobless Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After 16 months, the unemployment rate in the Rochester area has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development put the jobless rate for Olmsted County at 2.8 percent in July. That was down nearly a full percentage point from June and it marked the first time since March of last year the local unemployment rate has been below 3 percent.

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Fillmore#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Check Out All 17 Rochesters Across the United States

I'm pretty sure it's safe to assume everyone knows about Rochester, Minnesota and Rochester, New York. But did you know there are also 15 other Rochesters across the country? That means a total of 17 Rochesters are spread out around the US. Also, while I was doing my hunting for...
Winona, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Mask Mandate In Effect for The City of Winona

In the video below you can watch Winona Mayor, Scott Sherman, discuss the city's new mask mandate. The mayor signed the mask order on Wednesday and it is now in effect. Sherman says the mask mandate makes the community safer, keeps kids in school, and keeps businesses open. “Here in Winona, we look out for each other, and masks are an opportunity to help take care of our friends, neighbors, family members, and colleagues. Masks are an excellent tool in our toolkit to keep each other safe.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Fun 104.3

More Rain In 3 State Region ‘Than Any Other Part Of The Lower 48′

The same system also produced at least 2 tornadoes in northeast Iowa, both rated weak EF0. News update: Changes recommended for Rochester street intersection. Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy