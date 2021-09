Liverpool have told the Egyptian FA that Mohamed Salah will not join up with the rest of the country’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to quarantine restrictions.Egypt, whose team are set to face Angola in Cairo on September 2 and then Gabon away three days later, is a country currently on the UK Government’s red travel list.A statement on the Egyptian FA’s official website said: “The Egyptian Football Association had received a letter from Liverpool FC apologising for the inability of its player, Mohamed Salah, to join the national team in its next camp, which includes Angola...